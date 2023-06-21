By
The Seattle Times

Re: “Run buses to Mount Rainier” [June 20, Opinion]:

I wonder how many members of the editorial board would use buses if they were available.

Restricting access would eliminate the spontaneity available now when the mountain is “out.”

I would much prefer pressure to find ways to provide more parking at the top. One of our pleasures is noting that the mountain is clear, getting in our car and being there in just a few hours. We need to make it easier to access prime areas on sunny days, not more difficult.

John J. Shaffer, Auburn

