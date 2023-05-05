Re: “Seattle mountaineer dies while climbing Mount Everest” [May 5, Northwest]:

It always gets reported but deaths on Mount Everest happen each climbing season and those who ultimately die are taking huge risks.

The question should be what kind of individual chooses to take these risks and, equally important, what happens to climbers after they succeed.

I knew someone who successfully summited Mount Everest but never wants to talk about it and it is probably the best decision.

In my mind people should be saying that they survived Mount Everest as the mountain isn’t going away but there will always be others trying to survive it in the future!

John Verrilli, Seattle