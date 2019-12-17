Re: “Even ‘Hammering Man’ is getting cold feet about the approach of winter”:

So few things we see in newspapers these days put smiles on our faces. Alan Berner’s photo of the leggings on the Seattle Art Museum’s Hammering Man did for me.

Please leave them on for longer than just the holidays. We need uplifting even more during the long dark, rainy winter days to come.

Norma Line, Bellevue