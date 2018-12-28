President Donald Trump, who dodged the Vietnam draft, refuses to show he pays any U.S. taxes (which would help support our troops) and started his presidential campaign with the “birther” nonsense has the gall to declare to honorably serving military personnel that the U.S. will no longer be “suckers” on the world stage.
There’s more than a bit of irony in his speech.
Greg James, Mercer Island
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.