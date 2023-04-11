Re: “Is it a good idea to set our sights on Mars?” [April 11, Opinion]:

No, it’s an extremely expensive adventure we cannot afford.

While we have crumbling freeways, dangerous bridges, degrading railroads, underfunded schools and police departments, forecasted depletion of Social Security/Medicare/Medicaid funds, etc., why spend tens of billions to go to Mars?

Some will say, “We can do both.” Obviously we can’t, or we would be fixing our immediate problems. Earth orbit satellites have done great things for all of society. We should continue to exploit this capability. But until we seriously address our earthly problems, let’s forget the moon and Mars.

Jim Diffendorfer, Renton