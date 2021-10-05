Re: “We need a constitutional amendment on money in politics” [Oct. 3, Opinion]:

I couldn’t agree more. Having lived in two other democracies, I was never asked for contributions toward an election in either country.

How do they do it? Well, it’s just not about the money and how much each candidate can raise. It’s about who is more worthy of the job. And their elections take at the most a few months, sometimes only two months! Imagine all the important things we could spend all that election money on if we didn’t waste it on this totally unequal process.

I’m not saying these systems are perfect, but let’s have a real democracy in the USA and not allow huge donations which silence the majority’s voice.

Pam Hawes, Issaquah