Re: “Why are Seattle’s leaders silent about anti-Semitism?” and “Hey, college bozos, sexual harassment of goalie will not stand”:

I was greatly heartened to read the two pieces on the Saturday Opinion page on our obligation to speak up loudly and clearly in the face of the atrocities of anti-Semitism (by Regina Sassoon Friedland) and misogyny (by Brian Baird). Kudos to both of them for having the compassion, courage and perseverance to call out bigotry, then keep calling it out, until it is properly addressed. How many men would go out of their way, as Baird did, to confront a pack of jeering teenage boys? Or pursue a city mayor and other officials to confront dangerous anti-Semitism, as Friedland did?

In this day and age, modeling character in this way is often dismissed as mere “political correctness,” which is often a derogatory way of describing awareness, compassion, assertiveness, empathy and kindness. There is a difference between feeding into a self-pitying “victimhood” culture and responding when someone is actually being abused and, yes, “victimized.”

We must resist the example being set by many of our politicians. Stand up, and do the right thing.

Mark H. Backlund, M.D., Anacortes