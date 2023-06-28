It is hard to escape the irony of “Cleaning up for All-Star Week” [June 24, A1]. Four-hundred-and-fifty volunteers are organized to clean up around the Seattle Mariners’ T-Mobile Park and surroundings to impress the many thousands of out-of-towners coming here for MLB All-Star Week, starting July 7.

What about the many more thousands of us who live here 365 days of the year who have to face graffiti, drug use, people wandering around town high on drugs or having mental health problems, and those who are homeless?

The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce CEO is quoted saying, “Our goal is to ensure downtown Seattle is clean and shiny … for All-Star Week.” Sodo, Pioneer Square, the waterfront and Chinatown International District are not downtown Seattle, where the 100,000 visitors will be staying and a good share of us live and work.

David Nordfors, Seattle