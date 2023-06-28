Re: “Cleaning up for All-Star Week” [June 24, A1]:

I was quite impressed and inspired by the some 450 volunteers, Mariners employees and civic personnel engaging in cleaning up the areas around the sports stadiums and tourist areas in preparation for the All-Star Week festivities. Thank you.

I’m so glad the city is encouraging the area to be pristine for visitors to our fine city — instead of keeping it clean and filth-free for the people who live in Seattle full-time and pay year-round taxes. Give it a couple of weeks and we’ll be back to normal.

Peyton Coffin, Seattle