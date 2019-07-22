Re: “As NASA celebrates its biggest triumph, there are fears it’s unable to do it again”:

This past week, a huge opportunity for bipartisan unity in our county was missed, the 50th anniversary of man’s first steps on the moon.

It was really an international event in 1969 with people around the world watching. Our nation was united and proud at that moment. We were watching what could be the opening of space to humankind and development of a better understanding about how to take care of our own planet.

Yet we heard barely a peep from the leaders of our country Saturday, maybe the odd tweet and a vanilla speech by Vice President Mike Pence.

In 2017, another opportunity was missed. The media went crazy with coverage of the total eclipse of the sun across our land, another event that linked us all. Yet all we saw was the president watching the sun with no eye protection.

Looking up together could have provided a rare moment of coming together and reminded us of our similarities in what has become a bitter split in our country.

Shauna Bellamy, Seattle