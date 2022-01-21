I am concerned how some politicians and political groups use fear and paranoia as a method to control their constituents. Rumors and media are driving false claims of government plots to control and secret plans to take your rights away. Some people are so willing to accept these claims as fact.

Most of us can read. Most of us can use reason to determine facts. Most of us would look at a flat tire and recognize that it is flat and not a government conspiracy to take away my rights to drive a car.

Research claims, read differing opinions, look up information beyond social media or what your tin hat wearing neighbor tells you. Education is the pathway out of division and intolerance that our country is currently in. The tire is flat. We aren’t going anywhere unless we recognize this fact. We must work together to accept this fact. I remain optimistic we can do this.

Barbara Beattie, White Salmon