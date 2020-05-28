Re: “Four Minneapolis officers fired after death of Black man” [May 26, Nation]: Well, here we go again. Another blatant and senseless murder of a Black man, George Floyd, 46, by police in Minneapolis.

This is exactly why football player Colin Kaepernick wanted to exercise his constitutional right to kneel during the national anthem in 2016. Yet four years later, the injustices just keep happening.

Floyd’s death was a murder, plain and simple. I hope the four cowardly police officers are prosecuted for first degree murder, and all are found guilty. Anything less would be a shame and another blatant crime.

Jeff Swanson, Everett