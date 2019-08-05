The piece on salmonella bacteria in pork seemed to leave out a very important part, the internal temperature to which the pork must be heated to be safe: 160 degrees Fahrenheit. The time (13 hours barbecuing) is not sufficient, if that final temperature is too low, which it obviously was.

The person who undercooked the pig made those people sick, not the farmers or the distributors. Sure, it is nice to have bacteria-free food, but cooking the food properly (time and temperature) is key to minimizing food-borne illness.

Matt Andrews, Seattle