While I am also a champion of politeness and civility, to lay all blame for Seattle going to the dogs at the feet of millennial techies hugely ignores what some people just don’t want to admit — the world moves on.

Rants against the young are not useful. Like it or not, they’re here to stay. I vividly recall the Greatest Generation taking similar cheap shots at we baby boomers. Instead, however, of aiming their ire at young people with the smarts and ambition to earn good salaries, they reserved it for hippies who refused to “get a job.”

I suggest we baby boomers — not here to stay — lay off the young, take stock of our own hang-ups, and begin applying our vaunted (if stale) creativity to getting a life, however much of it we have left.

Charles Spaeth, Seattle