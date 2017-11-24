I find astounding the “outrage” over a potential mileage tax vs. the existing gas tax.
Every vehicle owner uses our roads and creates wear and tear on these roads, which requires maintenance. Road maintenance costs money. Since the advent of hybrid and electric vehicles, every vehicle owner is not paying his or her fair share to maintain our roads.
It’s simple — pay for the number of miles you drive on the roads. A free ride is not an option.
C.B. Samuel, Clyde Hill
