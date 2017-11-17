Op-Ed writer Mariya Frost clearly doesn’t like the idea of a mileage tax but can’t muster a coherent argument against it. The gas tax “has been around for decades because it works,” she says, ignoring the clear local trend toward hybrid and electric cars. The more we move toward a climate-friendly future — a clear local policy goal — the less money a gas tax will bring in.

A 20th century solution like a gas tax can’t solve 21st century problems and will become still more regressive over time. Let’s work to mitigate any privacy problems associated with a mileage tax.

Jeremy Ehrlich, Seattle