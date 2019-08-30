Re: “Ferguson: Treat migrant kids with a little humanity” [Aug. 27, A1]:

Heartfelt kudos to our State Attorney General Bob Ferguson for his efforts to deter the Trump administration from its diabolical plan to detain migrant families indefinitely at our shared border with Mexico, along with its attempt to override current detention standards for children.

Do we really want to be a country that holds children in “appalling” and “prisonlike” conditions with lights on 24 hours a day, inadequate food, and lack of access to toothpaste, soap and regular showers, and that utilizes punishment such as being locked in a dark room? I certainly hope not.

If this is what we’ve come to in the summer of 2019, it’s certainly not the America I know. We’re better than this.

Jacqueline Leksen, Lynnwood