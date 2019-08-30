Why doesn’t our grandstanding Attorney General Bob Ferguson try helping citizens of Washington state instead of spending his time supporting migrant children who came into this country illegally?

He should turn his attention to insurers like Genworth that are hiking rates for long-term care insurance [“What do you do when your rates for long-term care insurance spike?,” Aug. 27, Business].

Where is his representation on this and other matters affecting Washington state residents?

Russell Preston, Everett