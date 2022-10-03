The midterm election is nearing. This is an important election because I believe democracy is on the ballot. I urge everyone to get out and vote. For those who have not registered, you still have time to register in Washington, but do it soon.

Some of our rights have already been taken away. Women’s right to choose is gone in many states now. It could happen in this state. It just depends on who is elected.

Our former president swears he won the 2020 election. Many in Congress agree with him. But that is not the truth. We have to elect people who speak the truth and follow the Constitution and the amendments. We need to elect people who will not take away the rights that have been granted to us.

We can start by choosing people for school boards, state offices, senators and Congress. Let us pick those who will lead our schools and our state and our country in the values of truth. Let us also be kind to each other.

Marybeth Bland, Olympia