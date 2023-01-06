Re: “As Shoreline steers growth to Aurora, state eyes ‘middle housing’ change” [Dec. 26, A1]:

This issue will change the face of our neighborhoods. The Shoreline City Council was wise to postpone a decision permitting duplexes and triplexes in single-family zones. While affordable housing is urgently needed, thought must be given to how rezoning will affect property values and living conditions of current and future residents.

• Will building design criteria be adopted so the character of a neighborhood is preserved?

• Will the climate crisis be given due consideration, requiring retention of trees that reduce temperatures during heat waves, or will developers continue scalping trees, creating more heat islands? According to the King County Board of Health, from June 26-July 2, 2021, there were 603 emergency department visits for heat-related illness,193 resulting in hospital admission.

• What homeownership programs will be available to help people buy affordable units?

• What assistance will be provided to someone giving up their home to make way for new units?

For the sake of our cities, these questions deserve studied proposals before rushing into rezoning. Cottage housing development codes come before the Shoreline Planning Commission in early 2023. For state Rep. Jessica Bateman to say cities can’t be trusted to make the changes necessary to create enough housing is misguided.

Melody Fosmore, Shoreline