Re: “WA Senate passes bill allowing duplexes, fourplexes in single-family zones” [April 11, Local News]:

Lack of sufficient housing for the large increase in population in the Seattle area in the past 10 years has caused housing prices to skyrocket. This has strained the budgets of those in the working and middle classes, causing many to leave the area, and has driven many with the lowest incomes into homelessness.

The middle housing bill will allow property owners to create duplexes and in some areas even fourplexes, which will be a good start to providing the 1 million new dwellings the state projects Washington will need to construct in the next 20 years. The Legislature is to be commended for allowing the creation of more housing so we can begin to solve Washington’s housing and homelessness crisis, making a better future for all of us.

Greg Smith, Seattle