Sadly, President Donald Trump must face Syrian atrocities without the world’s trust, thanks to the inept policies of previous administrations.

Sanctions against Iraq imposed by the U.S.-led U.N. Security Council in 1990 and maintained by Bill Clinton resulted in an estimated 500,000 deaths.

George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq killed hundreds of thousands more, threw the Middle East into chaos and planted the seed of ISIS.

Doing nothing about Syria, Barack Obama chose rather to sell arms to Saudi Arabia used in its war against Yemen.

None of these presidents were held accountable for their incoherent policies, which ignited an arc of catastrophe from North Africa to Afghanistan, inspired terrorists to respond and undermined trust in U.S. moral credibility.

Fred LaMotte, Steilacoom