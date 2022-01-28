Re: “Microsoft buys game maker Activision Blizzard for about $70B” [Jan. 18, Business]:

We are living in the land of plenty, the birthplace of innovation by giant corporations providing employment purposed to improve life and make profit. It can’t get any better … or are we beginning to see the dark side of the newer generations leading Seattle’s goliath companies?

Early founders of the Boeing Company, Microsoft, Starbucks, Amazon, Costco and other contributors to a healthy economy all started out on what is described as on the high road, with good intention. Yet at least one of these giants appears to have exited the offramp of questionable endeavors.

The latest news: Microsoft is furthering its marketing of violent game-ware with the purchase of Activision Blizzard — more war games, explosions and killing of bad guys depicted on a screen carried in one’s back pocket, available 24/7.

It’s no wonder the youth and young adults who subscribe to the daily exposure of violence as a method of finding satisfaction are the fastest growing of our citizenry and are the least productive candidates for building a civil, law-abiding society. There is an exponential growth of anger, bitterness, of persons who challenge the traditional norms of moral authority that Microsoft encourages.

Ken Marques, Edmonds