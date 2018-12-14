I’ve noted the many appearances of former first lady Michelle Obama of late to promote her memoir with pleasure.

In her eight years of required protocol I don’t believe there’s been a single incident cited where Obama has stepped outside the bounds of dignity required for her official standing. This woman has paid her dues and has done it in a way that demands our respect and gratitude. I’m sure her Washington, D.C., experiences and insight contribute to her desire for avoiding further public exposure as a politician or statesperson.

I’m just thankful she continues to share a warm humanistic connection with the public. Her intellect is worth hearing, and I for one am damned glad to have her as a fellow citizen.

G. Owen Ray, Allyn