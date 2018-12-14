Share story

By
The Seattle Times

I’ve noted the many appearances of former first lady Michelle Obama of late to promote her memoir with pleasure.

In her eight years of required protocol I don’t believe there’s been a single incident cited where Obama has stepped outside the bounds of dignity required for her official standing. This woman has paid her dues and has done it in a way that demands our respect and gratitude. I’m sure her Washington, D.C., experiences and insight contribute to her desire for avoiding further public exposure as a politician or statesperson.

I’m just thankful she continues to share a warm humanistic connection with the public. Her intellect is worth hearing, and I for one am damned glad to have her as a fellow citizen.

G. Owen Ray, Allyn

