I’ve noted the many appearances of former first lady Michelle Obama of late to promote her memoir with pleasure.
In her eight years of required protocol I don’t believe there’s been a single incident cited where Obama has stepped outside the bounds of dignity required for her official standing. This woman has paid her dues and has done it in a way that demands our respect and gratitude. I’m sure her Washington, D.C., experiences and insight contribute to her desire for avoiding further public exposure as a politician or statesperson.
I’m just thankful she continues to share a warm humanistic connection with the public. Her intellect is worth hearing, and I for one am damned glad to have her as a fellow citizen.
G. Owen Ray, Allyn
Most Read Opinion Stories
- Shellfish farming, the lifeblood of Pacific County, faces extinction | Op-Ed
- The Burke-Gilman missing link: Real vs. alternative facts | Op-Ed
- Our long national nightmare is just beginning | Max Boot / Syndicated columnist
- A Grinch-worthy shutdown threat | Editorial
- Seattle is inexcusably filthy | Letter to the editor
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.