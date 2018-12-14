I would like to take issue with one sentence in the article “ ‘Smorgasbord of fraudulent conduct’: Cohen gets 3 years” [Dec. 13, A1].

It begins, “The sentencing in federal court in Manhattan capped a startling fall for Cohen …” My feeling is, on the contrary, this in no way represents a fall. He has lost his job, and he will be going to prison, but he has not fallen. He has left the bottomless pit of corruption that is the world of President Donald Trump, and he has risen to a place of honesty where he admits mistakes and embraces responsibility and a new way of life.

He has won my respect.

Tom Likai, Shoreline