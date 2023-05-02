Re: “Metro workers sue over order to limit use of Amharic language” [April 24, Northwest]: Two Metro supervisors received a complaint from an employee that two co-workers were speaking their native tongue while at work. This resulted in the supervisors telling these employees that they could not use their native language at work. Rather than immediately admonishing these employees, did these supervisors ask the complaining party if it affected their ability to do their job or was this employee simply eavesdropping? As a supervisor myself, I respected my employees right to have private conversations at work so long as it didn’t interfere with getting the job done. It appears these supervisors failed to assess this situation in a manner that considered both sides.

Victoria Nelson, Seattle