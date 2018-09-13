It is reprehensible for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to roll back the methane rule and allow the gas industry to leak methane into our atmosphere.

Methane, which is 86 times more potent for global warming than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period, exposes us and our children to more climate threats of heat waves, droughts, wildfires, crop failures, extreme storms and sea-level rise. As a physician, I’m particularly concerned about the adverse health effects of air pollution (fine particulate matter PM2.5, ground-level ozone and wildfire smoke).

With this and other actions (cutting the Clean Power Plan, delaying the Fuel Efficiency Standards, withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement), the Trump administration has abrogated all leadership on protecting us from the dangers of climate change.

In November, let us vote for state and congressional candidates that will take action on the climate and for the clean energy and clean air initiative 1631.

James Little, M.D., Seattle