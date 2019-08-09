Re: “Seattle in talks to sell vacant Mercer Mega Block to developer for $143.5M” [Aug. 8, A1]:

Instead of selling taxpayer-funded public land to a private developer, as happened with Yesler Terrace, despite the sugarcoating of so-called affordable housing units, it would be better — for the homeless, rush-hour traffic, the environment and the moral compass of Seattle — to keep the Mega Block in public hands and build public housing or turn it over to Capitol Hill Housing.

The prosperity of our city depends on having workers live close to jobs.

If the city does sell this centrally located land to a private developer, could Mayor Jenny Durkan stop spouting hypocritical rhetoric about how she wants to address inequality in this city and ranting about the homeless and those caught in the unaffordable housing crisis and admit that Seattle city government is of the developers, by the developers and for the developers?

Ellen Taft, Seattle