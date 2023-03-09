Re: “Prosecutors contribute to those with mental illness suffering in jail” [March 3, Opinion]:

I have a family member with mental illness. It pains me to see the tragic mistreatment of mentally ill persons who are sent to jail.

I can attest that recovery occurs when therapy, a supportive environment and an appropriate work environment are provided. Throwing a person with a mental illness in jail compounds the illness and can lead to death. This inhumane treatment wastes valuable resources and perpetuates stigma.

Let us insist that these people are provided with necessary health care, as we provide medical care for any other disease.

Jan Thomas, Seattle