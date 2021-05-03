Our state and other states need to stop abandoning our mentally ill and provide services. The police get called when there is someone with a mental-health crisis, and they are not trained to help the mentally ill. Hence, more police violence.
We need to bring back county designated mental-health professionals to handle these situations and also to increase ongoing services at mental-health centers such as medication management, case management and day treatment. The reason many of these services were discontinued was likely funding. I believe we cannot afford to not provide these services.
In the event of a clear mental-health crisis, perhaps calling a widely published crisis line phone number to connect with mental-health professionals would keep the mentally-ill person from being shot.
Kaye Okimoto, Seattle
