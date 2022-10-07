Re: “Property tax levy proposed to fund mental health care in King County” [Sept. 26, Local News]:

The article falsely described the current status. Updated guidance for the Emergency Medical Treatment & Labor Act (EMTALA), the federal law requiring emergency stabilization including inpatient admission if necessary, applies to every emergency department of every hospital accepting Medicare funds. It specifically addresses the requirements for mental health evaluation and stabilization, including for hospitals without inpatient psychiatric units.

It reported, “The county currently does not have a walk-in mental health crisis facility readily available to the public,” and quoted Metropolitan King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay stating, “If you break a bone in King County, you can walk in and get urgent care. If you’re going through a mental health crisis or a substance use disorder crisis, you have zero urgent care options …”

It’s important to correct the record for the public to know that emergency departments must serve mental health emergencies.

Bruce L. Davidson, M.D., MPH, Burien