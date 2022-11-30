By
The Seattle Times

Re: “Seattle psychiatric nurse reckons with the city’s most vulnerable residents” [Nov. 25, Local News]:

Nurse Naomi Morris is a hero. She deserves paid time off to heal from her trauma. When she returns to work, she should have a partner with her on all visits who can protect her from assault.

Bigger picture: Why are we collectively (through King County and the city of Seattle) allowing this dismal situation to exist?: Violent patients attacking staff; inadequate patient supervision; civil liberties taken to the extreme of not mandating medication for those proved to be a harm to themselves and others; more than a week’s wait for a designated crisis responder to evaluate a psychiatric emergency; months-long waits for a psychiatric treatment bed.

New funding for psychiatric centers will help. But in the meantime, Downtown Emergency Service Center workers need help now.

Anne Thureson, ACSW, Seattle

