The recent Seattle Times “Mental Health Project” focused on adult mental health. Recent articles have noted the failures in the children’s mental health and child welfare systems.

We are seeing a cataclysmic breakdown in human and social services for those in need. These problems cannot be solved by “nibbling around the edges.” If we are to address this crisis in care, it will take the concerted efforts of the governor and Legislature.

We know what works in supporting persons with mental health disorders. Unfortunately, effective programs have disappeared or are underfunded.

Jere G. LaFollette, Mount Vernon