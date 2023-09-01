Re: “Why I’m grateful I was forced to receive mental health treatment | Mental Health Perspectives” [Aug. 16, Local News]:

As someone whose loved one experienced psychiatric hospitalization, I read with great interest Erin Grimm’s poignant account.

I am happy that Ms. Grimm benefited from her hospitalization, but I am concerned about lack of access to the evidence-based, noncoercive methods promoted by the World Health Organization. Its QualityRights Initiative provides training for trust-building even with severely psychotic patients, offering them choices that result in voluntary acceptance of treatment.

Fortunately, Ms. Grimm escaped medication’s debilitating adverse effects. This was not so for my family member: They were seriously harmed, rather than helped, by psychiatric medications. Research shows that their case is not an outlier. The former United Nations human rights rapporteur, a Lithuanian psychiatrist, observed overprescription and overlooking harmful side effects in many countries, including the U.S. He was reminded of the repressive psychiatric practices he witnessed in the Soviet Union.

The American Psychiatric Association states that research on the effectiveness of psychiatric inpatient care is “nearly absent.” The money planned for new psychiatric facilities would be better spent on implementing noncoercive treatment models statewide. This would spare people like Ms. Grimm from being put into a straitjacket.

Dawn Sonntag, Olympia