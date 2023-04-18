Your story on House Bill 1580 to aid youth stuck in hospitals awaiting mental health care gives hope that a serious continuing problem is being addressed [“Lawmakers pass bill to change how WA cares for youth stuck in hospitals,” April 12, Local News ].

While it is just a Band-Aid for the results of a misguided system, it is a good Band-Aid. As a father whose son was “boarded” for four months awaiting mental health care and was never provided care under the state system, I am hoping that HB 1580 is a start to addressing the real problem, which is the inept state involuntary commitment law itself.

Don Bremner, Gig Harbor