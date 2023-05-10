Washington state made significant progress this session voting to invest more than $1 billion dollars in behavioral health services. Much applause to King County voters for passing the Crisis Care Levy! [Re: “The King County Crisis Care Centers levy passed. Get to work,” May 4, Opinion].

Thank you, Speaker Laurie Jinkins, Reps. Tina Orwall and Jessica Bateman and Sen. Manka Dhingra for championing mental health!

I thank U.S. Sen. Patty Murray for her work with colleagues in Congress to strengthen our national response to people in crisis, invest in mental health research, address the youth mental health crisis, and protect access to care for all people impacted by mental health conditions.

Yet Washington state and King County can’t fix this problem alone. We need federal support too.

Mental health is the top health care concern among adults in the United States. Reported levels of anxiety and depression and rates of suicide have increased after years of decline.

We must all work together every month to realize our shared vision of a nation where all people affected by mental illness live healthy, fulfilling lives supported by a community that cares.

Deborah Ranniger, Tacoma, NAMI Washington, board member