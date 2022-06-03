Re: “Suicide attempts are rising among children as young as 9” [May 31, A1]:

I have seen too many parents and guardians of small children exhibiting their anxiety and grief in front of their little ones. This has also happened a lot during interviews with the adults after a traumatic incident.

As understandable as the grown ups’ feelings are, this doubles the trauma for children:

“If my parents, who are looking after me, look helpless and powerless, there is no one to care for me, no one to keep me safe.”

As difficult as it can be, we who are parents, grandparents, great-grandparents need to show calmness and confidence in front of our smallest ones. Otherwise, we will have even more mental illnesses and suicides among our young people.

Ruth Kverndal, Mercer Island