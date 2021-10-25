Thank you so much for the editorial “Prioritize mental-health care as jails are defunded” [Oct. 18, Opinion]:
I am alarmed that this critical need seems to be falling through the cracks. Not only is medical and psychiatric care for inmates with mental illness humane, it also plays a part in rehabilitation and reduction of recidivism.
I will be contacting the Seattle City Council and the mayor in support of this funding.
Linda Wiley, Seattle
