Joe Biden’s physical contact with acquaintances without their permission should be examined and corrected. Several recipients felt uncomfortable. That’s enough reason to change the behavior. Period.

But his actions were miles away from sexual harassment. Hands on shoulders and kissing the back of the head can be quite appropriate for a friend or relative. And this was always in public, in clear view. He also hugs men and puts his hands on their shoulders. But it’s not OK if it isn’t always welcome.

It’s unfortunate that Biden didn’t pick up on body language when women were uncomfortable. I hope in the future that men will learn from this and be more aware. And I hope women can feel safe and confident enough to say “that makes me uncomfortable.” It’s time.

Kevin Cole, Seattle