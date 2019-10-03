How heartbreaking to read about the closing of Seattle’s flagship Macy’s, aka “The Bon”:

In my junior-high years of the early ’60s, the Bon Marché sat like a beacon to downtown. It seemed even more of a landmark than the gleaming, white monument of Frederick & Nelson two blocks farther. My usual weekend shopping expedition was to get off the bus from West Seattle on First Avenue and Pike Street, stop at Kress or Woolworth’s to peruse teen magazines, then purchase inexpensive lipstick or eyeliner — so I could look like Cher! Then it was up to the Bon Marché to find 99 cent pantyhose in the bargain basement.

After that, I could go up to the third floor junior-miss section to analyze the latest Carnaby Street fashions so I could go to the fabric floor and find a comparable pattern I could sew for half the cost. Last but not least was a visit to the magnificent women’s lounge, with its fabulous Art Deco furnishings.

When Macy’s bought out the Bon Marché, my friends and I were aghast. Macy’s just meant New York. No matter what it turns into, it will always be The Bon Marché.

Carolyn Street LaFond, Olympia