Our family had the privilege of being represented by Brian Baird in Congress. My biggest complaint from that time was that he quit. But by advising Democrats to drop their proposals for health-care reform, he encourages people to continue acting against their real interests. Baird admits that candidates’ claims may be right that with a Medicare For All type plan we could have zero uninsured citizens and end all out-of-pocket spending.

Everyone I know with employer-provided insurance keeps having their coverage reduced even as copays and deductibles skyrocket. More folks might be willing to trade for a new system than Baird thinks.

Why not help folks work through their fears? It’s disrespectful to tell people what you think they want to hear because you’re afraid they can’t handle the truth. In contrast, in his decades in politics, Bernie Sanders has consistently treated everyone as his intellectual equals, and folks are catching on. That’s what trustworthiness is all about. It looks like the experts may be the last to get it. Fortunately they only get one vote each, just like the rest of us. So there’s hope.

Richard Beck, Cathlamet