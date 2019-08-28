Re: “Democrats, don’t make Trumpism and socialism the only choices”:

Chris Vance, former Republican Party state chairman, is urging Democrats not to fall for “radical” ideas in running against President Donald Trump. His main example of a radical idea? Medicare for All.

Now, I submit that a radical idea is one that has never been tried before, or one that has a low chance of working, or one that could have terrible unforeseen consequences. State-run health care is not at all radical. I’ve asked people in Canada, Australia and Denmark how they liked their (state-run) health care. The only negative feedback? One Canadian, an ex-diplomat, stated that he felt he should have paid something, even a token amount, for his no-charge hip replacement.

Why do too many Americans feel that we are incapable of doing what every other major democracy does? If you travel to these countries, here’s what residents there find radical: a nation that encourages everyone to be armed with the latest military-grade small arms; a nation whose president denies scientific facts like climate change; the weird Republican idea of trickle-down economics (we’re all looking at you, Kansas.)

Here’s my “radical” idea: Quit taking advice from Republicans.

Linwood P. Beltz, Issaquah