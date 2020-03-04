Bernie Sanders has been in the Senate for more than 13 years, and Elizabeth Warren has been in the Senate for more than seven years. And yet, instead of fixing Medicare for persons 65 and older, they want to impose this flawed system on everybody.

Fix Medicare for retirees first — fix the need to pay extra for wellness visits and outpatient care; fix the need to pay for a supplemental plan as well as the need to guess how sick you are going to be the next year in order to pick which plan will be the least expensive; and fix the need to pay extra for coverage of medications, depending on which supplemental plan you chose.

Then get Congress to pass the necessary legislation to pay for the “fixed” Medicare for people 65 and older and demonstrate that the new system is actually working. Only then consider expanding it to everyone.

Donald Janssen, Seattle