Re: “It’s bad math, and politics, to take away private health plans” [Dec. 27, Opinion]:

As a rural family-medicine physician and a Democrat whose patients in a community health clinic in Central Washington depend on the Affordable Care Act for medical insurance, I found Brian Baird’s Op-Ed very informative.

I reluctantly agree that loss-aversion theory is very relevant to the question of whether enough Americans would support a health-care system in which the place of private insurance is not clearly included.

Kevin Walsh, M.D., Ellensburg