With Congressional Republicans rushing to place a new tax bill on President Donald Trump’s desk before Christmas, an article in the British publication The Guardian reports on a new analysis from the investor network Farm Animal Investment Risk and Return (Fairr) Initiative arguing that meat should be taxed as a new source of revenue to beat the health and climate crises.

The concept is hardly radical. We already pay taxes on tobacco, alcohol, sugary sodas, plastic bags and other items that afflict the public health and other social costs.

The revenue could reimburse Medicare, Medicaid and other government health care programs for treating victims of chronic diseases that have been linked conclusively with consumption of animal products. It would contribute to the costs of restoring air and water quality and wildlife habitats that have been devastated by production of these items.

Benjamin Franklin noted that nothing is certain except death and taxes. However, death can be deferred substantially by taxing the very products that make us sick.

Sal Sucher, Seattle