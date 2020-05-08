Re: “The business of burps: Scientists smell profit in cow emissions” [May 2, Business]:

The lengths to which humans will go to subdue and tweak nature and animals for their own whims and profit boggles my mind.

When I read that scientist are lending their names and investors money to studies about how to make bovines “burp” and “fart” less methane gas so farmers can sell their products as environmentally friendly, I had to double check that the source was not something out of “Saturday Night Live.”

The prediction of early environmentalists that the world would be vegetarian by 2020 didn’t come to pass. But 2020 could be the year we ask serious questions about animal husbandry, and its impact on our health and the environment. The sooner the meat and dairy industries face the fact that their businesses are unsustainable, the better off we we’ll all be. Vegetarianism and veganism are spreading, and sales of alternative milk and meat substitutes soaring.

People are changing diets for their health and the environment, and concerns for animal welfare. Whether a steer burps methane gas or not, it still takes an estimated 1,800 gallons of water to produce a pound of beef as opposed to about 240 gallons for a pound of soy beans.

Ruth Kildall, Seattle