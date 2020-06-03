Re: “Durkan promises to meet with Seattle protest organizers” [June 3, Northwest]:

Mayor Jenny Durkan Tuesday showed she fails to acknowledge the deep-seated problems with what her police department has done to peaceful protesters. She repeatedly resorted to euphemisms to avoid talking about police actions, saying only “we can always do better.”

That kind of language is what you’d expect to hear from an Olympic silver medalist who aspired for a gold. It’s not equal to this situation in which police violently attacked protesters. Call it by its name: racism and brutality.

Jessica Winter, Seattle