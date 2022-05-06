Another May Day has come and gone. Historically, May Day celebrates the victory union workers once had over their employers. I wonder what they would think of the current state of that struggle.

Our collective ideas are unable to compete fairly, often being drowned out by the noise of corporate profit. As a result, American democracy is suffering.

Contributing toward a societal goal feels great, but the obligation to work stops where worker exploitation starts. Employers have shown over and over again that they will choose profit over the well-being of workers if given the chance. To make things fair again, union participation should be required as a cost of doing business, and its operations should be funded by employers.

The right to free speech, as protected by the United States, means that all ideas should have a chance to compete and the very best survive the test of time. Free speech drives innovation, and by adding hard work, society moves forward. Workers provide for us all. With stronger unions, we can provide for them.

History is on their side.

Corey Brennan, Seattle