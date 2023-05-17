By
The Seattle Times

Re: “Texas committee OKs bill to raise age to buy AR-15-style rifles” [May 9, Nation & World]:

It’s a small, small step, but it’s a start. Sadly, it’s not enough. Some (but thankfully, not all) GOP legislators continue to focus on mental illness as the cause of mass shootings and refuse to address the elephant in the room — the guns.

It’s always the same excuse: Look for any rationale that caused a gunman to kill, but ignore the gun that was in his hand. The assault-weapons crisis can’t be solved without reducing access to assault weapons. Period. Mental illness, drug use, violent video games, etc., are tired excuses that ignore one simple fact: Place an assault rifle in someone’s hand and you’ve suddenly accelerated his incentive to use it.

Teresa Mosteller, Seattle

