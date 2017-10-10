If United States public officials are unwilling or unable to pass laws that prevent unbalanced people from amassing and transporting rifles and automatic weapons, they should mandate screening procedures used in public places by other countries. These procedures protect innocent people from those who misuse guns and other lethal weapons:

Metal detectors that screen all individuals, their bags and luggage at building entrances

Security checks under the engine hoods, trunks and lower storage areas of vehicles entering parking garages and gated parking areas

Those of us who do humanitarian work in post-conflict countries have accepted the inconvenience of stopping for these screenings as we enter restaurants, hotels, shopping centers and government buildings. It beats being wounded or dead.

If the U.S. public finds such screenings objectionable, they need to support the implementation of gun laws strong enough to prevent mass shootings.

Suzanne M. Griffin, Seattle